Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Announces Beta Testing at New Tower Site Service to Cover Over 50% of a Twenty-Mile Radius Around Salem Oregon

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), announced today that its subsidiary, Adaptive Broadband (ABB), is currently conducting beta testing for its High Speed Fixed Wireless Broadband services on a new tower location west of Salem, Oregon.

Adaptive Broadband is a Wireless Internet Service Provider ("WISP") that provides High Speed Fixed Wireless Broadband to residences and small businesses and has established itself as experts in serving small metro and rural areas. Currently operating in select areas of Oregon ABB offers competitive internet speeds with reliable symmetrical upload and download speeds, no contracts, no data limits, and no installation charges, all at competitive prices.

ABB previously reported that it began a network-wide infrastructure upgrade in 2019, expanding its network of transmission towers. These upgrades were completed in 2020, which has allowed ABB to deliver internet access to rural areas that have limited affordable internet access.

ABB Vice President and General Manager Jordan Reed states: "We secured the newest tower site two months ago and have installed and connected our state-of-the-art equipment at that location. The tower is approximately 140 feet in height and is strategically important to our continued expansion in the Marion and Polk counties in Oregon. The site and tower specifications will allow Adaptive Broadband to meet the growing demands in our customer base for the next five years. These service parameters will allow Adaptive to increase its through-put in the area and implement protective redundancies that will strengthen the Company's regional broadband network. Essentially, we will be able to offer faster speeds and, due to decreasing transmission costs, provide customers with lower service fees, all of which will enhance our competitive position in the area."

ABB also recently announced that construction of a facility to serve as its headquarters will commence in the first quarter of 2021. This fixed-base addition to ABB's infrastructure increases its ability to deliver broadband and video services at competitive prices throughout the Northwestern United States and will serve as a model for expansion into other states.

J. Michael Heil, CEO of parent company Adaptive Ad Systems, states: "ABB continues to expedite its innovative technology development to provide the fastest broadband speeds at the best prices. We are looking forward to Jordan Reed and his team to lead the broadband industry in serving rural areas as they prepare to commence services in larger metro communities."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company. Together with its subsidiaries and manufactures it develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite, and IPTV markets. Via its subsidiary Adaptive Broadband, it provides High-Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) to residences and small businesses. The Company's DDAI and WISP services target the often-over-looked 2nd and 3rd Tier cable TV and rural WIFI markets, and now also Tier 1 markets. Adaptive's proprietary software and hardware, installed in scores of cable television systems across the United States, creates a "network" of linked cable systems. This allows advertisers to purchase ads across the entire National Adaptive network, generating significantly more ad impressions than through the traditional ad insertion technologies in individual systems. Adaptive Ad Systems has established an innovative revenue sharing agreement with each individual system and manages all ad-related activities. Currently, the Company serves over 75 designated marketing areas in over 40 states. The Adaptive Broadband network system provides services via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. For additional information, please visit:?www.aatv.co.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

