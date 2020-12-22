Anzeige
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
22.12.20
13:38 Uhr
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, December 22, 2020 - MillicomInternational Cellular SA (NASDAQ: TIGO) announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment (https://www.millicom.com/media/4344/2020-12-16-dodgecox-flagging-funds-down-to-499-1.pdf))

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786 628 5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)





Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628 5270investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachments

  • PR_Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings_122220 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/af9b6f9f-63e1-4ccb-88f4-bc748f320457)
  • ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings - Dodge&Cox flagging funds down to 4.99% (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/58655142-1ac6-483e-8ff3-0d51e041d670)

