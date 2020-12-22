Chris Lamb Shares How Technology Has Impacted Real Estate Investment

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Chris Lamb, a property developer and investor in the Niagara Region, discussed how technology has impacted real estate investment in a recent article with TMCnet.

Having developed a successful career as a real estate investor and entrepreneur, Chris Lamb shared his firsthand experiences of how real estate investment has evolved in this age of rapid technological advancements.

According to Chris Lamb of Niagara Falls, there are five main types of technology that have affected the industry, including the Internet, social media, video conferencing, 3D modeling, and digital software.

With the introduction of the Internet and social media, it's easier than ever before for realtors to generate qualified prospects and promote listings to a wider audience. Using a variety of tools at their fingertips - including websites, social media posts, and paid ads - they can easily post listings and communicate with potential investors and buyers.

"The proliferation of the Internet and social media play an important role in excelling the real estate market," said Chris Lamb.

"It's greatly benefiting both the real estate agents and their clients."

More recently, real estate investment has evolved through video conferencing and 3D modeling. These tools have allowed realtors to showcase listings through virtual showings, inviting potential buyers to engage in the tour on their own schedule and wherever they may be.

"Today, coronavirus has transformed these specialty tools into industry standards. Virtual tours and showings are now seen as a completely normal way to purchase a home," noted Chris Lamb.

As well, modern digital software has supported realtors with organization, productivity, and efficiency, by helping them to effortlessly update listings, keep track of commissions earned, and other legal and financial factors that come into play during a transaction.

"As real estate technology evolves, so too will the industry," said Chris Lamb.

For more information, please visit: chrislamb.ca.

About Chris Lamb

Chris Lamb is a property developer and investor residing in St. Catharine's, Ontario. After graduating from Brock University with a B.A. in Political Economy, Chris went on to obtain a post-graduate certificate in International Business Management from Niagara College. Currently, Chris Lamb is working for Niagara Falls' Revel Realty where he is able to pursue his passion for building affordable housing communities and investment properties in the Niagara Region.

