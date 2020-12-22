Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.12.2020
WKN: A2DRTZ ISIN: LU1598757687 
Xetra
22.12.20
17:35 Uhr
18,980 Euro
+0,286
+1,53 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
AEX
IBEX-35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2020 | 17:41
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal extends conversion date for $1bn mandatory convertible bond


22 December 2020 17:30 CET

ArcelorMittal announces the extension of the conversion date for the $1 billion privately placed mandatory convertible bond (MCB) issued on 28 December 2009 by one of its wholly-owned Luxembourg subsidiaries.

This amendment to the MCB, which is mandatorily convertible into preferred shares of such subsidiary, was executed on 22 December 2020. The mandatory conversion date of the bond has been extended to 31 January 2024. The other main features of the MCB remain unchanged. The bond was placed privately with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and is not listed.

The subsidiary has simultaneously executed amendments providing for the extension of the outstanding notes into which it invested the proceeds of the bond issuance, which are linked to shares of the listed company China Oriental Group Company Limited, which is held by an ArcelorMittal subsidiary.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 18 countries. In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of U.S.$70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
Europe+44 20 7543 1156
Americas+1 312 899 3985
Retail+44 20 7543 1156
SRI+44 207543 1156
Bonds/Credit+33 171 921 026
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications


E-mail:

press@arcelormittal.com (mailto:press@arcelormittal.com)
Phone:+442076297988
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications
Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
