Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of more than $1.6 million to a whistleblower whose tip significantly contributed to the success of an enforcement action. The whistleblower produced critical information about an ongoing fraudulent scheme and provided extensive assistance to the investigative staff, including by participating in meetings and furnishing high-quality evidence.

"Today's award demonstrates the value of whistleblowers to the SEC's enforcement efforts," said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower. "We hope that this award encourages others with information regarding possible securities laws violations to report to the Commission."

The SEC has awarded approximately $736 million to 128 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10-30% of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower's identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.