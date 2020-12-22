EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH): EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful settlement, listing and trading of 4,435,000 new ordinary shares and a change in shareholder structure

22 December 2020, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

Referring to the Company's press release dated 11 December 2020, EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") announces the successful settlement, listing and trading of 4,435,000 new ordinary shares against payment of the subscription price.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 14,409,022 ordinary shares, of which all are duly authorized, validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable. As a result, unissued (authorized) shares comprise of 6'590'978 ordinary shares without par value and 1,000,000 series A non-voting preferred shares without par value.

As a result of the transaction, the shareholder structure and free float of EPH has changed. The Company could successfully attract additional investors resulting in free float of shareholders holding below 10% of shares in issue increasing to above 20%. For up to date information, please refer to the homepage of SIX Swiss Stock Exchange: https://www.ser-ag.com/en/resources/notifications-market-participants/significant-shareholders.html?issuedBy=EPH#/

Valartis Group, who is the external asset manager and investment advisor of the Company, supports the Company by acquiring 4.9% of total issued shares. Valartis Group will thus be involved in the further growth and success of EPH and will continue to accompany future real estate projects, transactions and management.

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Stock Exchange which holds an extensive property portfolio with a total value of around USD 1.3 billion. As part of its geographical diversification and strategic intentions to stabilise values and cash flows, the company currently invests exclusively in Western Europe. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

