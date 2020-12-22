Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) decided today to cancel 934,720 treasury shares, representing 0.68% of the share capital, in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Meeting of 19 May 2020 in its 25th resolution.

The share capital now amounts to 1,634,316,528 euros divided into 136,193,044 shares and the number of exercisable voting rights amounts to 133,588,894. Following this cancellation of shares, Tikehau Capital directly owns 2,604,150 of its own shares (1.91% of the share capital).

Of the 934,720 cancelled shares, 812,896 shares were allocated to the cancellation and 121,824 shares initially affected to cover free share and performance share plans have been reallocated to the cancellation.

All the cancelled shares had been repurchased under Tikehau Capital share buyback programme pursuant to the authorisation given by the General Meeting of 22 May 2019, in its 7th resolution, then by the General Meeting of 19 May 2020, in its 14th resolution.

A description of the share buyback programme (published in paragraph 8.3.4 of the Tikehau Capital Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial markets authority on 14 April 2020 under number D. 20-0290) is available on the company's website in the Regulatory Information section (https://www.tikehaucapital.com/en/finance/regulatory-information).

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €27.2 billion of assets under management (at 30 September 2020) and shareholders' equity of €2.8bn (as at 30 June 2020). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries that act on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 570 people (as at 30 June 2020) in its offices based in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005603/en/

Contacts:

Press:



Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 40 06 39 30

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com



Shareholders and Investors



Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com