Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Neue TOP-NEWS spannt den Bogen! Kommt es jetzt zur Kurs-Explosion? Analysten sehen über 250% Kurspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.12.2020 | 20:20
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FMW Media Works Corp: New to the Street Signs Syndication Deal with NEWSMAX TV, Bringing Its SmallCap and Blockchain Company Guests to Sundays 930AM EST Timeslot

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / New to the Street show with anchor Jane King debuts this Sunday, December 27, at 9:30 AM. It will be featuring Carie Health with CEO Ian Parker, Winston Gold with CEO Murray Nye, and Executive Chairman Joseph Carrabba of GreenBox POS with Co-Founder and CEO Ben Errez.

Closing out the show is NATIVECOIN with newly appointed CEO Jeff Johnson, COO Michael Gehrke, and John "Jay" Simmons Director of Tribal Gaming.

"Newsmax ratings are way up - as everyone knows - and are here to stay. The Sunday time slot is a huge addition for the New to the Street show and its innovative companies' featured content," states Vince Caruso, CEO & Co-Founder of FMW Media, the parent company of the "New to the Street" brand.

The weekly show will give the public the opportunity to closely follow new and innovative companies and learn about real world case studies utilizing blockchain to better people's lives, further stated Caruso.

The show will combine content from sister company FMW Media, programming clients featured on Bloomberg and Fox Business sponsored broadcasting with the addition of new panel guests, experts, and companies making headlines in their specific sectors.

About NEWSMAX
NEWSMAX Media is an American news media organization founded by Christopher Ruddy and based in West Palm Beach Florida. It operates a multiplatform network focused on conservative media, including the news website Newsmax.com, which publishes the Franklin Prosperity Report, NEWSMAX magazine and the cable news channel Newsmax TV.

About FMW Media
FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW is adding Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasting Sunday, December 27th.

FMW Media Contact:
Bryan Johnson
+1 (631) 766-7462
Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622050/New-to-the-Street-Signs-Syndication-Deal-with-NEWSMAX-TV-Bringing-Its-SmallCap-and-Blockchain-Company-Guests-to-Sundays-930AM-EST-Timeslot

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.