Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the closing of the remaining $171,500 of a $537,500 non-brokered flow-through and non flow-through private placement announced on November 4, 2020 (the "Financing") to January 21, 2021. A $366,000 first tranche of the Financing was closed on December 8, 2020. As yet unclosed are 113,200 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.175 per FT Unit and 1,210,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.125 per NFT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one common share and one warrant to purchase one non flow-through share at a price of $0.225 for one year. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share and one warrant to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.175 for one year.

The Company may pay finder's fees on all or part of the remaining Financing in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the financing to explore its 100% owned British Columbia gold and polymetallic properties and for working capital purposes.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

Per/

David H. Brett, MBA

President & CEO

Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421, dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com

