Anthony Mann and Kyle Kelly Announce RE Disclosures Program for Professionals in the Real Estate Industry

Thanks to the Help of RE Disclosures, Realtors Can Get Real Estate Disclosures Signed Quickly and Easily

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Anthony Mann and Kyle Kelly are pleased to announce their RE Disclosures system (RED), which provides Realtors and Real Estate Agents with an easy and stress-free way to get their Real Estate Disclosures signed as quickly as possible.

To learn more about RE Disclosures and how it can help busy Realtors stay on top of their paperwork, please visit http://redisclosures.com/.

Anthony and Kyle understand that for many people in the real estate industry, 2020 has been a crazy year in many ways. Trying to conduct business during this challenging time has been difficult for many, and in turn, keeping up with new disclosures, paperwork, and a flourishing market has led to Realtors dealing with boxes of documents.

This knowledge inspired the two to create the RE Disclosures system, which is a user-friendly solution to mounting paperwork, as well as an easy way to get more organized.

"Our system is mobile friendly will work on any device and is also cost-effective," Anthony said, adding that one innovative feature of the RE Disclosures system involves a simple QR code that lets people sign into open houses using their own devices.

Every property entered into the system is given a unique QR code. One code will be for single signers and the other for multiple singers, Kyle explained.

"This code will direct them to the system which will capture the information we need as agents-for instance, Name, Phone, Email, if they're working with an agent, and if they are pre-approved for a mortgage-use this information to create a template, and immediately send out the forms for them to sign through DocuSign."

Once the documents are received by the potential homebuyers, they simply need to click in the required places to sign/initial. The RE Disclosures system effortlessly captures this information and then sends it back to the Real Estate Agent on an easy to navigate dashboard.

Because Anthony and Kyle also realize that busy Realtors are often juggling numerous properties for sale and open houses at once, their new RE Disclosures system does not limit the number of forms or customizations to the forms that an agent can use.

For Realtors who are currently not scheduling open houses, the system can still be used to customize what their real estate forms say and to get the disclosures signed as needed.

About Anthony Mann and Kyle Kelly:

Anthony Mann, President of A Social Strategy, has helped hundreds of Real Estate Professionals grow their business by providing qualified appointments. Anthony is so confident in his program that he allows his clients to only pay for appointments that they are happy with. Now, he has teamed up with Kyle Kelly to offer a unique product on the Real Estate market: RE Disclosures. For more information please visit: http://redisclosures.com/

Kyle Kelly is team leader of the Island Wide Team, Past VP of Long Island Board of Realtors, past President of Long Island Board of Realtors Young Professionals Network, Incoming President of the North Fork Chapter of Long Island Board of Realtors, serial entrepreneur, fire tamer, tech nerd, and fun dad. Kyle has built his career on the foundation of trust, hugs, and high fives and partnered with Anthony Mann to offer this unique product, REDisclosures, for Real Estate Agents across the country. For more information please visit: http://redisclosures.com/

Contact:

Victoria Kennedy

manager@victoriakennedyofficial.com

(702)710-7621

SOURCE: RE Disclosures

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622079/Anthony-Mann-and-Kyle-Kelly-Announce-RE-Disclosures-Program-for-Professionals-in-the-Real-Estate-Industry