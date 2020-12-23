

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Mobility and the Communications Workers of America have reached agreements on one-year extensions of two Mobility contracts, AT&T said in a statement.



The extended Mobility Orange contract covers over 14,000 AT&T Mobility employees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. It goes into effect on February 13, 2021 and expires on February 11, 2022.



The extended Mobility Southeast contract covers about 10,000 AT&T Mobility employees in CWA District 3 - the Southeast Region, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and St. Croix, USVI. It goes into effect on February 12, 2022 and expires on February 10, 2023.



