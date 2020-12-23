Avaloq, a Swiss-based global leader in digital banking solutions and wealth management technology, and Japan-based NEC Corporation today announced the closing of NEC's acquisition of Avaloq. Each being a market leader in their own field, the combination of their shared vision, technological strengths, and global presence, will accelerate both companies' long-term growth, global expansion and value creation strategy.

This acquisition was first announced in October 2020, and following receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals, the acquisition was completed on December 22, 2020. NEC now holds 100% of Avaloq's shares, including the 45% previously held by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, as well as the remaining shares held by Avaloq's founder Francisco Fernandez and by employees.

Founded in 1985, Avaloq provides powerful cloud solutions for banks and wealth managers around the globe through business process as a service (BPaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) along with on-premise solutions. Avaloq's vision for the future of wealth management is to maintain the human relationship an investor has with an advisor, to enhance the relationship through technology and to increase engagement and satisfaction. The democratization of wealth management will allow more people to have access to a greater quantity and quality of investment strategies and advice that was once reserved for ultra and high net worth individuals only.

With more than 120 years of expertise, NEC is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. Listed on the Tokyo stock exchange, NEC is a truly global organization with office locations in more than 50 countries.

Masakazu Yamashina, Executive Vice President of NEC and new chairman of Avaloq, said: "With its 35-year heritage and focus on innovation in digital banking solutions, core banking software and wealth management technology, Avaloq is uniquely qualified to launch NEC into the Digital Finance field, which together with Digital Government, is one of the pillars for building NEC's global growth. Our joint value proposition will build on Avaloq's reliable digital finance products and the trust it has established amongst its clients, coupled with NEC's cutting-edge technologies, global business network and digital government domain knowledge."

Jurg Hunziker, CEO of Avaloq, said: "Avaloq will be entering a new era together with NEC. This transaction has generated much interest and we truly believe that NEC is the best partner for our business. Our solutions will only evolve for the better when leveraging NEC's proven expertise with technologies related to Digital Identity, Artificial Intelligence, Verification, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and Biometrics. In addition, our innovation capabilities will be elevated with NEC's strong commitment to Research Development, evidenced by the resources it has placed towards this, including dedicated facilities in Heidelberg, Germany. I am very much looking forward to starting this new part of our exciting growth journey together with NEC."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005751/en/

Contacts:

Joseph Jasper, j-jasper(at)nec.com