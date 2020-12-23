Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Neue TOP-NEWS spannt den Bogen! Kommt es jetzt zur Kurs-Explosion? Analysten sehen über 250% Kurspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2020 | 06:17
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NetBet integrates Skywind's games

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet are continuing to add to their world-class portfolio and the casino has announced that they will add Skywind to their family of game providers.

This integration is yet another fantastic agreement for NetBet, who will be able to showcase more quality games from another innovative provider.

NetBet's customers will be able to participate in many of Skywind's magnificent creations, such as Joker's Luck, Big Buffalo and Super Lion.

Skywind are the newest provider to NetBet's global library and the Isle of Man-based company are making waves across Europe, with licences in eight countries.

Claudia Georgevici, PR manager for NetBet, is delighted that the casino has secured yet another partnership with a superb game provider and is convinced that the future looks bright at NetBet.

She said: "At NetBet, we always strive to be ahead of our competitors and provide the very best games for our loyal band of players.

"With Skywind now joining us, I am very hopeful that this is the start of a fantastic journey between us."

Contact: pr@netbet.com


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.