Mittwoch, 23.12.2020
PR Newswire
23.12.2020 | 08:04
FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 23

Fund:FIL SR ENH EUR EQ ETF
EAE
Date:22/12/2020
Curr:EUR
NAV:5.97
Shrs:14,450,000.00
Tckr:FEUR
Fund:FIL SR ENH US EQ ETF
UIA
Date:22/12/2020
Curr:USD
NAV:6.39
Shrs:14,250,000.00
Tckr:FUSR
Fund:FIL SR ENH GLB EQ ETF
UIA
Date:22/12/2020
Curr:USD
NAV:6.36
Shrs:3,000,000.00
Tckr:FGLR
Fund:FIL SR ENH JAP EQ ETF
EAJ
Date:22/12/2020
Curr:JPY
NAV:514.15
Shrs:35,950,000.00
Tckr:FJPR
Fund:FIL SR ENH EM MKT EQ ETF
EAU
Date:22/12/2020
Curr:USD
NAV:5.14
Shrs:23,250,000.00
Tckr:FEMR
Fund:FIL SR ENH PAC EX JAP EQ ETF
EAU
Date:22/12/2020
Curr:USD
NAV:5.08
Shrs:21,400,000.00
Tckr:FPXR
© 2020 PR Newswire
