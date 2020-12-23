CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument US4617305093 INVESTORS R.ESTATE TR.SBI EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020The instrument US4617305093 INVESTORS R.ESTATE TR.SBI EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2020CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument 22X SE0007278841 SERNEKE GROUP AB B O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020The instrument 22X SE0007278841 SERNEKE GROUP AB B O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2020CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument 62R US72582K2096 PIVOTAL INV.CORP.II UTS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020The instrument 62R US72582K2096 PIVOTAL INV.CORP.II UTS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2020CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.12.2020:Das Instrument GIH US38068T1051 GOLD RES CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.12.2020The instrument GIH US38068T1051 GOLD RES CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 24.12.2020CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.12.2020:Das Instrument 28W AU000000EUC9 EUROPEAN COBALT LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.12.2020The instrument 28W AU000000EUC9 EUROPEAN COBALT LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 24.12.2020CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.12.2020:Das Instrument 0QSA CA72433U3073 PISTOL BAY MNG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.12.2020The instrument 0QSA CA72433U3073 PISTOL BAY MNG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 24.12.2020CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.12.2020:Das Instrument 1YI1 US49803V2060 KITOV PHARMA ADR/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.12.2020The instrument 1YI1 US49803V2060 KITOV PHARMA ADR/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 24.12.2020CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument GB00BK8FL363 HORIZON DISCOV.GRP LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020The instrument GB00BK8FL363 HORIZON DISCOV.GRP LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2020CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2020CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument SE0007704788 STILLFRONT GROUP AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020The instrument SE0007704788 STILLFRONT GROUP AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2020CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument W9C CA21037X1006 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020The instrument W9C CA21037X1006 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2020