

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK) said that it has signed an agreement to acquire Takami Co., A Japanese company that markets the TAKAMI skincare brand.



L'Oréal also renewed a very long term brand licensing agreement with Doctor Takami and signed a collaboration contract with the Takami clinics. The acquisition should be completed in the next few weeks.



The Takami brand, founded in 1999, reported sales revenue of about 50 million euros in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

