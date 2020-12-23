Paysafe's online cash solution, paysafecard, considered ideal for those shopping on Microsoft.com and Xbox.com

Leading integrated payments platform, Paysafe, today announces that it has extended its longstanding relationship with Microsoft that will see the tech giant offer an online cash payment option to millions of Microsoft customers by enabling paysafecard as a payment option in Microsoft Store in 22 countries across Europe.

paysafecard, available in 50 countries through a distribution network of more than 650,000 points of sale, enables consumers to use cash to shop for goods and services online. Payment transactions are completed simply and securely, using a 16-digit code. Via an online 'my paysafecard' account, consumers also have the option to combine credit balances. Sensitive financial data such as bank account or credit card details are not required.

The collaboration between Microsoft and Paysafe integrates paysafecard as a payment option for individual purchases of digital consumer goods available through Microsoft Store and Xbox.com and is now available in the following 22 countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. More countries will be added and paysafecard's availability as a payment option will be extended to purchases on the Xbox game console in early 2021.

Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard, said: "Working with a technology giant like Microsoft that offers such a vast variety of hardware and software products that millions of people use every day allows us to reach an enormous new customer base. And for Microsoft, whose mission it is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more, having this simple eCash solution as a user-friendly payments option makes them even more accessible."

Trevor Nies, Sr. Director of Payments at Microsoft, commented on the partnership: "We are proud to enable cash-based customers to access the world of online shopping with a solution that is as reliable, easy and secure as paysafecard. Making Paysafe's eCash payment solution available to millions of our customers who are shopping for our products online was a logical next step for us."

About paysafecard

paysafecard, a market leader in eCash payment solutions, was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vienna. paysafecard is part of the international Paysafe Group, which provides a broad portfolio of innovative payment solutions and services. paysafecard offers prepaid and online cash solutions under the brands paysafecard, my paysafecard, paysafecard Mastercard and Paysafecash. Available in over 650,000 sales outlets in 50 countries, paysafecard enables simple and secure online transactions with cash. By using a 16-digit paysafecard PIN, customers do not need an account or credit card to pay on the Internet, protecting their confidential financial information. In 2018, paysafecard developed Paysafecash, with which customers can shop online first and then pay securely for their purchases with cash offline at the next payment point. Paysafecash is already available in almost 30 countries. In 2018, paysafecard reached a transaction volume of more than 3 billion euros. www.paysafecard.com

About Paysafe Group

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading integrated payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $98 billion in 2019, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005086/en/

Contacts:

For Media Inquiries:

Sanna Raza

Corporate Communications Manager, DACH

sanna.raza@paysafe.com

+43 676 765 7202