Financial and Capital Market Commission on December 23, 2020 according to the Financial Instruments Market Law, Article 75, first paragraph, point 3 and third paragraph, allowed SIA "NAMEJS 1" to amend the mandatory takeover terms of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shares. Amendments made in AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" mandatory takeover bid prospectus (hereinafter - the Prospectus) restates the new Prospectus Article 7 first paragraph, extending the offer period from 50 to 70 days. Attached: Amended mandatory takeover bid prospectus Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834270