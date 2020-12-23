DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP DEALING DATE: 22/12/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 585.5453 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4372 CODE: FTSE ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 90224 EQS News ID: 1157157 End of Announcement EQS News Service

