

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's domestic market producer prices increased in November after remaining unchanged in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.



The producer prices for the home market increased 1.7 percent from October, when they were unchanged.



The index was driven up by the prices of mining and quarrying products, energy and water, INSEE said.



Prices for the foreign market grew 0.2 percent after a 0.4 percent decline in October.



The total producer price index rose 1.2 percent monthly after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



On a year-on-year basis, producer prices decreased 1.9 percent after a 2.0 percent fall in October.



Industrial producer prices for the home market declined 1.8 percent year-on-year in November after a 2.1 percent slump in the previous month.



