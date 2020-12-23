

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 23.12.2020 - 11.00 am



- JEFFERIES RAISES TRAVIS PERKINS PRICE TARGET TO 1597 (1525) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES ROYAL MAIL PRICE TARGET TO 415 (402) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de