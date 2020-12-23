

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States reported the second-highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day, while hospitalizations of coronavirus-infected patients in the country are shooting up.



Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that it could be a very difficult January if Americans continue to travel during the holidays ignoring precautionary instructions.



With 3401 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 322832, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.



During the same period, 1,92,790 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 18236614.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Wednesday, a total of 115,351 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with the deadly disease. This is an increase of 2,426 additional patents from the previous day, and a new record in the country's COVID-19 hospitalizations.



22,213 of the COVID patients in the country are admitted in Intensive care units, and 7,830 others are in ventilator, according to the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic.



Hospitalizations are rapidly rising in the three largest southern states of Texas, Florida, and Georgia.



The national Covid test positivity rate rose to 14 percent.



The outbreak continues to worsen in California, where hospitals are running out of beds. 'It's a disaster right now for our staff,' said Chief nursing officer at a California hospital.



Meanwhile, pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna announced that they are testing their vaccines against the new UK variant of the virus.



Covid-19 has reached every continent after Antarctica recorded its first outbreak.



Germany reported 962 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday - the country's highest single-day total.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

