NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 22 December 2020 were: 159.44c Capital only USD (cents) 119.72p Capital only Sterling (pence) 164.55c Including current year income USD (cents) 123.56p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 17th September 2020, the Company has 241,210,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 612,283 which are held in treasury