As from December 29, 2020, Aros Bostadsutveckling AB (publ) will be traded under a new short name and ISIN code. Last day of trading with current short name and ISIN code will be December 28. Order book ID will remain unchanged. Current short name: AK PR ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN code: SE0010598250 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: AK PR A ----------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0015243712 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code and short name 28 December ----------------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code and short name 29 December ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 163357 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.