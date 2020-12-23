GAC MOTOR 2020 Review: Contrarian Upswing, Promising Future

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, GAC MOTOR expanded enthusiastically into the international automobiles market. Looking back at this year, GAC MOTOR's international business has grown steadily and sales grew against the trend, delivering eye-catching annual reports.

There are several sets of indicators that show the significant progress GAC MOTOR has made this year:

Sales channels continue to be optimized through opening 30 brand-new showrooms in this year;

Explored new channels such as online global live broadcasts, breathing life into the market with the introduction of new blockbuster models;

Breakthroughs in 6 important markets, annual sales are expected to achieve 22% year-on-year growth, ranking at the forefront of the industry growth rate.

How does GAC MOTOR keep advancing successfully in a market with such adverse and tough conditions? In the path to global development, GAC MOTOR continues to make strategic decisions based on the needs of the market and consumers. Customized products and services for them, addressing their pain points, so that GAC can stand out in the fierce competition in the automotive market.

Supported by the world's top technology research and resources, GAC MOTOR continues to conduct its excellent product matrix, leading the way in the market for all kinds of models. It has introduced a number of new vehicles to markets, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Russia, Chile and Nigeria. The innovative use of online global live broadcast and other new forms, breaking space restrictions to achieve more and effective interaction, through multimedia all-round presentation of the new car advantages, bringing an unprecedented sense of participation and experience.

GAC MOTOR's global expansion path has been measured and practical - based on strict adherence to quality standards, strategic investments in core markets, and built on the development of a strong brand reputation.

With many owners' positive reviews, GAC MOTOR has received a lot of attention from local media. Many authoritative media reported on GAC MOTOR, including design innovation, feature enhancements, supply chain system, to analyze the brand's success.

GAC MOTOR insists on consumer-oriented innovation and research, and builds high-quality products with craftsmanship, so it has been supported and recognized by car owners and the industry worldwide. With the wonderful results of 2020, GAC MOTOR will continue its path of high quality development to create an enjoyable automotive experience for customers all over the world.