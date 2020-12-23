Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2020) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into its first Mutual Affiliate Agreement (MAA) partnership for its regulated wagering platform. Fandom's peer-to-peer wagering platform is being built upon proprietary data feeds from leading Esports game publishers.

Fandom and Elite Duels Corp. have executed a MAA under which Elite Duels Corp. ("Elite"), a private company operating an Esports fantasy platform, will be promoting Fandom's wagering platform and Fandom will be driving traffic to Elite Duels' platform under a mutual revenue sharing agreement.

All current players on the Elite Duels database will have early access to the Fandom wagering platform. Marketing promotions are being developed in advance of Fandom's wagering platform launch. Esports fans looking to play fantasy Esports today are now able to go through Fandom and compete in Fantasy sports and Esports through:

https://eliteduels.fandomesports.gg/#/lobby?ref=RmFuZG9tIGVTcG9ydHM .

Options Grant

The Company also wishes to report on the grant of an aggregate of 2,640,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, advisors and consultants of the Corporation. The options have an exercise price of $0.175 and have a term of 5 years expiring on December 23, 2025.

DISCLAIMER:

Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives or thereof. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the affiliate marketing relationship with Elite Duels Corp. and the entering into a definitive agreement for the affiliate marketing partnership and the expected benefits to Fandom from the definitive agreement; market acceptance of the Company's peer-to-peer wagering platform; the Company's expectation of becoming a world-class engaging eco-system for all ages fans and fans of wagering on live Esports events; and the expected growth and health of the Esports betting market in general.

Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We have made certain assumptions, which our management believes to be reasonable, about the forward-looking statements, including the ability to enter into a definitive affiliate marketing agreement with Elite Duels Corp., the expected revenue and other benefits to be generated by the relationship, as well as the ongoing performance advantages of the Company's platform in comparison with existing or future competitive offerings, and the future growth of the market in which we compete. However, we can provide no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Important additional information identifying risks and uncertainties and other factors is contained in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

Except as required by law, we do not intend to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

