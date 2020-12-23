Nasdaq Helsinki has, at the request of the member and as a result of the member's and the Exchange's Brexit planning, decided to suspend cash equity memberships of Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited. The cash Equity memberships will be suspended after the close of business on the 23rd of December. Member name INET ID Last day of Date of trading suspension Citadel Securities (Europe) CDG 23rd of December 23rd of December Limited For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian Butterworth or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834306