THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 22 December 2020 was 1648.74p (ex income) 1649.97p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

23 December 2020