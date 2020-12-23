5G Technology Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 248,462.4 Million by 2028 End, Opines Future Market Insights

Providers of telecommunication services and 5G technology are engaged in collaborating with each other to enhance their revenue share in addition to reaching new potential markets.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / The global 5G technology market is anticipated to expand at a prolific CAGR of 82.4% amid the assessment period. A rise in number of smartphone users and internet users is driving the expansion of 5G technology market. Additionally, growing investments in IoT technology is projected to have a notable impact on the 5G technology market.

"Substantial implementation of advanced technologies in enterprise application, such as the cloud solutions and internet of things, will boost the implementation of 5G technology by changing the focus from customer-centric cellular coverage to other machine-centric communications." says the FMI report.

Key Takeaways

East Asia will account for a notable share in the market due to incessant developments in the network infrastructure of countries.

5G Standalone (NR + Core) is expected to expand at a higher CAGR in 5G infrastructure market amid assessment period.

Virtual & Augmented Reality will be fueling the market growth of the 5G technology.

Driving Factors

Integration of 5G services with satellite communication is anticipated to propel demand for 5G technology.

Surging demand for content streaming services, and growing demand for low latency connectivity in industrial automation will drive market growth

Upsurge in artificial intelligence technology and several IoT devices is bolstering the market growth.

Rising investments in telecommunication infrastructure is generating investment prospects in the market.

Constraints

Implementation of fiber backhaul and challenges in small cell deployments are estimated to limit 5G technology market expansion.

Slow integration of novel technologies in the present infrastructure is the key challenge for the market.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The closedown of several industries owing to COVID-19 outbreak is likely to restrict the 5G technology market growth. Furthermore, several 5G spectrum programs are postponed owing to the outbreak, which is a key threat for the expansion of global 5G infrastructure market. For example, the government of India has put off the 5G spectrum auction. Additionally, rise in mobile data traffic is anticipated to fuel the 5G infrastructure market, consecutively assisting market growth for 5G technology .

Competition Landscape

Long-term agreements and strategic partnerships amid the network equipment manufacturers and telecommunication service providers are anticipated to boost the growth of 5G technology market and assist in increasing revenue over the forecast period. Major players operating in the 5G technology market include Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Inc., Nokia Networks, Orange S.A., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., KT Corporation, China Mobile Limited, Verizon Communications Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the 5G technology market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on technology(5G RAN, 5G NG Core, NFVI, routing backhaul, optical backhaul and others), application (virtual & augmented reality, connected automotive, smart manufacturing, connected energy, wireless eHealth, connected drones, smart cities and others), vertical (manufacturing, automotive, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, public safety, healthcare, agriculture and others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

