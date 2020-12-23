According to Quantzig, COVID-19 disruptions have forced global enterprises to redesign critical operations to ensure business continuity. Evidently, the current scenario continues to have a tremendous economic impact on businesses. As a result, every sector is grappling with specific issues induced by the crisis giving rise to a new normal that businesses must continually adapt to, including the Fintech sector. Request more information to gain comprehensive insights into these challenges.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005008/en/

Key Focus Areas in the Contactless Payments Market (Photo: Business Wire)

Quantzig's recent article examines issues facing contactless payments companies and sheds light on three areas that they must focus on to support their customers, ensure business continuity, reinforce organizational policies, and drive growth in the post-pandemic era. Access the complete article here: https://bit.ly/3aCf6YFv

Leading contactless payment service providers are taking necessary actions to drive growth post the crisis-era. "Though the focus of their actions might seem short term, the actions they take now will help them stay future-ready by building a framework for sustainable business development. Positively, these steps will help forge stronger bonds between customers and other entities in the contactless payments ecosystem," says Quantzig.

While forerunners have already embarked on an end-to-end transformational journey to adapt to the new normal, few Fintech companies are still far from achieving this. Speak to our analytics expertsfor detailed information on how we can help you.

Why Quantzig?

Quantzig can help your business identify the potential, understand the limitations, and unearth the routes to productivity that follow your business's introduction to data and analytics.

120 1500 550 17 Global clients including

Fortune 500 companies Successful project

completion Data scientists and

analytics experts Years of

experience

Contactless payments is just one area witnessing an unexpected surge in demand due to the COVID-19 crisis. Our financial analytics experts have identified several other FinTech segments that are facing the brunt of the crisis. Request a FREE proposalto find out.

Key Focus Areas in the Contactless Payments Market:

Customer Segmentation

Integrate and analyze customer demographics, industry segment, age group, and behavioral data sets to create business-relevant segments based on customers' behavioral traits and other characteristics.

Next Best Offer

Leverage regression-based models to analyze customer personas and historical data sets to predict when the next transaction is likely to happen.

Social Media Listening

Capitalize on the power of text mining and natural language processing (NLP) to classify the comments based on their source and channel, i.e., platform-based, service-based, or payment based.

Unleashing seventeen years of experience in the analytics and advisory specialties, Quantzig can predicate the path that will be charted later by the in-house teams, setting the foundation for building strategies to drive growth and business continuity. Request a FREE pilot to learn more about Quantzig's analytics capabilities.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the emerging trends in data and analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005008/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us