SOC as a Service Market Size USD 676.8 Million by 2026 at CAGR 14.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SOC as a Service Market is Segmented by Type (Prevention, Detection, Incident Response), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Retail, IT and Telecom, Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing, Others), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services category.

The global System On a Chip (SOC) as a Service market size is projected to reach USD 676.8 Million by 2026, from USD 305.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The major factors that are driving the growth of SOC as a service market size are a rise in sophisticated cyber-attacks, increasing venture capital funding, and growing investments in SOC as a Service technology.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share based on global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and leadership changes.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on SOC as a Service Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-4P349/SOC_as_a_Service_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SOC as a SERVICE MARKET SIZE

A surge in trends such as BYOD and work from home is expected to drive the SOC as a service market size. WFH employees use private networks such as telephone or internet links, the security strength of which is not known to organizations. As these are mostly used for business purposes, they may be at risk of ransomware and other cybersecurity threats that did not originate within the organization. In order to protect businesses from possible harms that may be caused by these developments, corporations are embracing SOC as a Service to reduce the threat.

Increased adoption of SOC as a Service by government and public sector is expected to drive the SOC as a Service market size. Governments are heavily deploying new technology solutions through digital governance initiatives and smart cities. Applications in the government and public sector industry verticals are becoming the primary targets for cybercriminals to access confidential data.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reliance on online businesses has increased significantly. BFSI, retail, government and public sector, electricity, and infrastructure, healthcare and manufacturing sectors, among others, are using the Internet to provide the requisite services to customers. This increasing focus on online business due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further propel the growth of SOC as a Service market size.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4P349/soc-as-a-service

SOC as a SERVICE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Industries such as financial institutions, government and public sector, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others are expected to adopt SOC as a service solution in this region. Companies operating in APAC will benefit from flexible economic conditions, government-driven industrialization policies, and increasing digitalization.

North America also is expected to hold a significant SOC as a service market share during the forecast period. This is due to the increased focus to enhance advanced systems protection for the enterprises, increasing the need for data security, and the strong presence of several market players.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-4P349/SOC_as_a_Service_Market

SOC as a Service MARKET SEGMENTATION

Major Key Vendors

Proficio, BlackStratus, Thales e-Security, Cygilant, Alert Logic, Arctic Wolf Networks, Netmagic Solutions, ESDS Software Solution, AQM Technologies, Suma Soft, etc

"We can also add the other companies as you want"

SOC as a Service Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Prevention

Detection

Incident Response

SOC as a Service Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT and Telecom

Logistics and Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

SOC as a Service Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-4P349&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-4P349&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

-Cyber Security Market

The Global Cyber Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 158,425.94 Million in 2019 to USD 267,420.59 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period.

The Report contains segmentation by Security Type (Application Security and Cloud Security), By Services (Managed Services and Professional Services), By Solution (Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Risk and Compliance Management, and Unified Threat Management), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), by End-user (Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, and Public Sector) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

-Managed Security Services Market

The global Managed Security Services market size is projected to reach USD 42250 Million by 2026, from USD 21680 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size and dominate the MSS market from 2018 to 2023, owing to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the presence of a large number of MSSPs in this region.

-Security as a Service Market

The global Security as a Service market size is projected to reach USD 6967.8 million by 2026, from USD 6080 million in 2020

The Report contains segmentation by Type (Authentication, Anti-Virus, Anti-Malware/Spyware, Intrusion Detection, Penetration Testing, Security Event Management, Other), By Application (Commercial, Government, Residential, Other) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.

-Threat Intelligence Market

The Global Threat Intelligence Market size is expected to grow from USD 5,689.42 Million in 2019 to USD 12,914.04 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.63% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of threat intelligence market size are growing cyberattacks and the increase in investments from the public and private entities.

-Endpoint Security Market

The global Endpoint Security market size is projected to reach US$ 13520 million by 2026, from US$ 12860 million in 2020

Major factors driving the growth of endpoint security are the need to mitigate IT security risks, growing BYOD trends among organizations, and an increase in the frequency of endpoint attacks.

-Network Security Firewall Market

The global Network Security Firewall market size is projected to reach USD 5138.1 Million by 2026, from USD 3364 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

An increasing number of branch offices and data centres, growth in usage of IP video and virtualization, and network optimization as a cloud service are driving the network optimization services market size.

North America is expected to hold the largest Network Security Firewall Market share during the forecast period.

-Network Security Market

Network Security Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type (Software product, Hardware product), by Application (Bank, Government, Enterprise, Other) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026

To see the full list of related reports on the Security Services

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg