"The global paints and coatings industry is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the coming years. As such, companies operating in the paints and coatings industry are in need to take strategic initiatives," says a manufacturing industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a paints and coatings manufacturer, based out of Germany, sought to establish operations with a new production unit in the United States. Simultaneously, the US paints and coatings manufacturing market witnessed challenges regarding maintenance work, regulatory hurdles, and the volatility of raw material prices. These challenges were causing production units to close and made it more challenging for the manufacturer to expand operations. The client wanted to gain a comprehensive understanding of the US paints and coatings manufacturing market and sought in-depth insights into cost structure and customers' preferences. Therefore, they approached Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in offering market identification solutions. During the nine-week engagement, the paints and coatings manufacturing market client also wanted to identify cost-reduction strategies, understand competitors' positioning and price points, and expand their product portfolio.

Our Approach:

To help the paints and coatings manufacturing market player expand their operations, Infiniti's market identification experts developed the following comprehensive approach:

Conducted over 100 in-depth interviews with industry leaders, marketing professionals, and other stakeholders

Compilation of relevant data regarding cost structure, profitable opportunities, and changing market dynamics from various reliable secondary sources

Identified significant risk factors in the paints and coatings manufacturing market and established risk management strategies

Provided crucial data regarding competitors' business models, profiles of pipeline players, and an algorithm for the pricing approval process

Created and mapped R&D market opportunities and developed a go-to-market and company acquisition action plan

Speak to industry experts to understand how our market identification strategies transform businesses, enable growth, and help companies expand business operations in the paints and coatings manufacturing market.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's market identification solution enabled the paints and coatings manufacturing market client to successfully analyze the US industry and understand the regulatory and competitive environment. Further, the client developed an understanding of the value chain, identified new technologies, and technology providers in the US paints and coatings manufacturing market. Our experts provided the client with strategic market entry recommendations and helped them identify their ideal target customer segments. Additionally, the manufacturer adapted to changing raw material prices, environmental regulations, and cost structure in the US paints and coatings manufacturing industry. The client substantially improved operational efficiency and increased sales by 23% within two years of entering the market.

