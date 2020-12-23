Referring to the bulletin from Nelly Group AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on December 16, 2020, the company will carry out a stock reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Dec 28, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: NELLY Terms: Reverse split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0003652163 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Dec 23, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0015245535 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Dec 28, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.