SEIF S.p.A: SEIF: CINZIA MONTEVERDI ACTS AS INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

SEIF: CINZIA MONTEVERDI ACTS AS INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

Rome, 23 December 2020 - Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. (the "Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedial products, in compliance with the new provisions of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. concerning the amendments to the AIM Issuers' Regulations, which provide for the appointment of the Investor Relations Manager, hereby announces that such role is currently held by Cinzia Monteverdi (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company), who has already been appointed to such position by the Board of Directors on 25 February 2019.

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

