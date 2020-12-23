Galapagos NV: Galapagos' CEO makes donation of €10 million in the form of personal shares to African Parks

Mechelen, Belgium; 23 December 2020, 18.00 CET - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announces that Onno van de Stolpe, CEO of Galapagos, has committed to make a personal €10 million donation to African Parks, a non-profit organization that serves at the front lines of wildlife conservation, ecosystem restoration, and community development. The €10 million donation will be in the form of ordinary shares of Galapagos, donated by Mr. van de Stolpe to African Parks and spread over the coming five years. The first €2 million (25,150 ordinary shares held by Mr. van de Stolpe) have been transferred on 22 December 2020.



"I strongly believe that we all have a responsibility to make this world a better place." said Onno van de Stolpe: "For me, African Parks is a very worthy cause to contribute to in order to make this happen. Saving the African nature reserves for future generations, with their animals, flora and in harmony with the local populations, is providing hope in a world that urgently needs it."

"We are extremely grateful to Onno in making this very generous commitment to African Parks, where our vision is to make the parks under our management ecologically, socially and financially sustainable," said Peter Fearnhead, CEO of African Parks. "A gift like this one is just so important for building the longterm financial base necessary to sustain the portfolio of 19 parks spanning 14.5m hectares. And the timing is essential in that protecting nature now is more important than ever, and inextricably linked to the health of our planet and our very own survival."

About African Parks

African Parks is a non-profit conservation organisation that takes on the complete responsibility for the rehabilitation and long-term management of national parks in partnership with governments and local communities. We currently manage 19 national parks and protected areas in 11 countries covering 14.5 million hectares in: Angola, Benin, Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. For more information visit www.africanparks.org , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, several of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises discovery through Phase 3 programs in inflammation, fibrosis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com .

