Mittwoch, 23.12.2020
STRONG BUY InnoCan Pharma: Wichtiger Teilerfolg bei der Covid-19-Forschung!?
WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 
Berlin
23.12.20
18:46 Uhr
18,450 Euro
-0,050
-0,27 %
23.12.2020 | 19:05
Incap Corporation: INCAP'S JAMIE MAUGHAN APPOINTED MEMBER OF INCAP GROUP'S MANAGEMENT TEAM

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 23 December 2020, at 8.00 p.m. (EET)

Changes in Board/management/auditors

INCAP'S JAMIE MAUGHAN APPOINTED MEMBER OF INCAP GROUP'S MANAGEMENT TEAM

Jamie Maughan (b. 1972, HND Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering) joined Incap Group's Management Team on 22 December 2020. Jamie was appointed Director Operations UK & Slovakia at Incap Group and will continue as Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK Limited. Jamie joined Incap in January 2020 through the acquisition of AWS Electronics Group.

As of 22 December 2020, the members of Incap Group's Management Team are Otto Pukk, President and CEO; Greg Grace, Director, Operations Estonia; Murthy Munipalli, Director, Operations India and Sales Asia; Jamie Maughan, Director, Operations UK & Slovakia; and Antti Pynnönen, CFO.

INCAP CORPORATION


Further information:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798


DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com


INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
