Mittwoch, 23.12.2020
STRONG BUY InnoCan Pharma: Wichtiger Teilerfolg bei der Covid-19-Forschung!?
WKN: A0YJSR ISIN: CA02735A1057 
American Manganese Inc. is Unaware of Any Material Change

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / At the request of IIROC, American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FRA:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling of lithium-ion batteries (RecycLiCo) and the production of electrolytic manganese metal from low grade U.S. resources. The recycling process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo patented process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622193/American-Manganese-Inc-is-Unaware-of-Any-Material-Change

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
