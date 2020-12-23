Stockholm, December 23, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 4, 2021. The following securities will be added to the Index: Symbol Security Name AZELIO Azelio AB EG7 Enad Global 7 AB IMP A SDB Implantica AG SDB ser. A LYKO A Lyko Group AB ser. A NANOFH Nanoform Finland Oyj OFFHUS Offentliga Hus i Norden AB SECARE Swedencare AB SEYE Smart Eye AB SIVE Sivers Semiconductors AB The following securities will be removed from the Index: Symbol Security Name ABSO Absolent Group AB CLIME B Climeon AB ser. B DETEC Detection Technology Oyj ENZY Enzymatica AB FARON Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy GENO Genovis AB MNTC Mentice AB OVZON Ovzon AB SPEC SpectaCure The First North 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Markets in Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson + 46 (8) 405 61 35 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.