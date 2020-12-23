Brewing Your Own Kombucha is Easy with the Help of Fermentaholics

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / Fermentaholics is a community of fermentation fanatics. Through their guides and their easy-to-use starter kits, they've made the process of brewing kombucha and other beverages much more accessible.

You may have already heard of kombucha. No one is sure where the fermented beverage originated, but it is likely hundreds of years old, and the beverage has been gaining popularity over the last few decades. Not only due to its unique flavors, but also due to the vast number of health benefits associated with drinking it.

Kombucha promotes gut health, is rich in both beneficial organic acids and antioxidants, and may help reduce the risk of health diseases. Kombucha also contains very little alcohol - usually around 0.5% - making it a good replacement if you are looking for something healthier to drink during social situations.

Since brewing kombucha requires access to very specific raw materials - not to mention an understanding of how fermentation works -, most people who consume kombucha buy it ready from stores. But with the help of Fermentaholics, brewing kombucha yourself has never been easier.

On top of offering various free guides that will teach you all about the kombucha ingredients, the company also sells a kombucha starter kit that can be used alongside those guides to jumpstart your fermentation journey.

Their Complete Organic Kombucha Kit includes everything you need to make your first batch of kombucha. Including a pack of SCOBY, a 1-Gallon brew jar, organic cane sugar, tea blend, a reusable cotton tea bag, PH strips, an adhesive thermometer, a cotton cloth cover, a rubber band, detailed instructions on how to brew kombucha, and even a flavoring guide to help you make your kombucha delicious. The kit is USDA certified organic and Kosher. And of course, if the instructions on the kit aren't enough, you can just call or email the company to get help with the fermentation process.

Of the ingredients in the kit, the SCOBY is perhaps the most important. It is the basis of Kombucha fermentation. Fermentaholics only exists because the company's founder, Ruthie, was gifted an SCOBY while in college, which started her love for fermentation in general.

"SCOBY" stands for Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast, and it is the result of fermentation of two very specific types of bacteria combined with yeast. This is the key ingredient behind the primary fermentation process that creates kombucha. The SCOBY is what turns regular sweet tea into Kombucha, although at that point the kombucha will be unflavored and flat.

This initial fermentation process usually takes between 7 and 21 days, depending on the temperature surrounding the sealed brewing jar. After that's done, you can flavor the kombucha using the flavoring guide that comes alongside the kit. There are various techniques that can be used to create different flavors of kombucha. The final beverage will be sweet, flavorful, and slightly carbonated.

You can learn more about Kombucha and other types of fermented products by visiting https://fermentaholics.com/how-to-brew-kombucha-at-home/.

