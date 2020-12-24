



The 2020 China (Dongguan) International Forum & Exhibition on Epidemic Prevention and Health Industry Development was held at the Dongguan Guangdong Modern International Exhibition Center, sponsored by Dongguan Municipal People's Government, with guidance from the China Chamber of Commerce of Medicines and Health Products Importers and Exporters.The scope of this medical epidemic prevention exhibition included mask equipment and raw materials, mask products and epidemic supplies, sterilizing and disinfecting equipment, big health products and comprehensive services, and more. Invited by Chang'an Town Economic Development Bureau, Shenpu Technology, with its four business representatives presented a comprehensive collection that became a highlight of the exhibition once again for its excellent product quality, abundant variety and comprehensive certification.Shenpu Technology's main brand KIEYYUEL can be divided into more than ten series: disposable masks, N95 face masks, FFP2 respirator masks, FFP3 filter masks, disposable nitrile, latex and vinyl gloves, protection suits, operation gowns, goggles, face shield, disposable non-woven foot cap, body bags, infrared thermometers, and more, which have passed the relevant inspections and authentication for NMPA, CE, FDA, ISO9001, ISO13485, SGS, ITS, and TUV, and can be used in the fields of hospital and medical, chemical and laboratory, hairdressing and beauty, food processing, machine maintenance, electronic components, cleaning and maintenance operations, pet cleaning, and many more.Shenpu Technology is a modern enterprise of product processing, developing, producing and sale, which has 100 thousand level clean workshops, 10 thousand level microbiology laboratory, bacterial filtration efficiency tester, partial filtration efficiency tester and other detecting instruments. With a double guarantee of strength and quality, Shenpu Technology entered the National Business White List, Guangdong's leading brand in the medical device industry, a AAA grade model business unit.Since its establishment, Shenpu Technology has always been taking corporate social responsibility as its responsibility and regards building a harmonious community as its responsibility and goal. At present, KIEYYUEL series products are exported to UK, Germany, Chile, Spain, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, India, and more than 40 countries with 10 International logistics stations in total, showing KIEYYUEL's will to fight the pandemic and overcome the difficulties together with its global partners.In this exhibition, KIEYYUEL series products were highly regarded by the domestic and foreign businessmen, who reaffirmed their orders with Shenpu Technology gathering the purchasing intention of many clients on site. Shenpu Technology will galvanize the faith and seize the opportunity, creating an international high-tech enterprise through modern management policy, technology innovation and efficient execution.