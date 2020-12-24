

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's services producer prices declined for the second straight month in November, the Bank of Japan said Thursday.



The services producer price index dropped 0.6 percent annually, following a 0.5 percent decrease a month ago.



On a monthly basis, services producer price inflation eased to 0.1 percent from 0.2 percent in October.



Excluding international transportation, services producer prices were down 0.4 percent versus a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month. Month-on-month, prices gained 0.2 percent, the same rate as posted in October.



