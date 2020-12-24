Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 24
|Fund:
|FIL SR ENH EUR EQ ETF
|EAE
|Date:
|23/12/2020
|Curr:
|EUR
|NAV:
|6.04
|Shrs:
|14,450,000.00
|Tckr:
|FEUR
|Fund:
|FIL SR ENH US EQ ETF
|UIA
|Date:
|23/12/2020
|Curr:
|USD
|NAV:
|6.39
|Shrs:
|14,250,000.00
|Tckr:
|FUSR
|Fund:
|FIL SR ENH GLB EQ ETF
|UIA
|Date:
|23/12/2020
|Curr:
|USD
|NAV:
|6.39
|Shrs:
|3,000,000.00
|Tckr:
|FGLR
|Fund:
|FIL SR ENH JAP EQ ETF
|EAJ
|Date:
|23/12/2020
|Curr:
|JPY
|NAV:
|515.65
|Shrs:
|35,950,000.00
|Tckr:
|FJPR
|Fund:
|FIL SR ENH EM MKT EQ ETF
|EAU
|Date:
|23/12/2020
|Curr:
|USD
|NAV:
|5.17
|Shrs:
|23,250,000.00
|Tckr:
|FEMR
|Fund:
|FIL SR ENH PAC EX JAP EQ ETF
|EAU
|Date:
|23/12/2020
|Curr:
|USD
|NAV:
|5.15
|Shrs:
|21,400,000.00
|Tckr:
|FPXR
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de