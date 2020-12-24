Altona Energy Plc - Directorate Change

24 December 2020

ALTONA ENERGY PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of Altona (Aquis Growth Market: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Technology Metals mining projects in East Africa, announces the appointment of Cedric Simonet as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Cedric Simonet (aged 47), is highly experienced geologist, who has spent most of the past 25 years living and working in Africa.

Cedric, a French national, graduated from Universite Blaise Pascal with a Masters in Geology in 1995, and from Universite de Nantes with a PHD in Geology in 2000.

Between 2003 and 2006 he was lead geologist and open pit manager at the SOGEREM (ALCAN) fluorspar mine in France, and he led a major continuous improvement project for ALCAN Specialty Aluminas Europe in 2007. He served as Africa Region Manager of IGE Resources AB, where he oversaw exploration and development operations in Burundi and Kenya, until 2010, after which he founded Akili Minerals Services, a Nairobi-based leading exploration services company which has since served over 60 local and international clients with services covering a variety of commodities.

Between 2014 and 2017 he was General Manager at NuAfrica Gas, a company involved in Coal Bed Methane in Mozambique.

Cedric also served as Chairman of Kenya Chamber of Mines, an advocacy body representing the mineral industry in Kenya, between 2010 and 2011, and again between 2017 and 2019.

Cedric holds the European Geologist title and is qualified to act as a Competent Person / Qualifies Person over a wide range of mineral projects. He works as an independent consultant in mineral development all over Africa.

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, CEO of Altona, commented, "Since Cedric joined the Company in August as our consultant geologist, he has shown an incredible level of knowledge of the African landscape, prompting us to make our relationship a more permanent one, by appointing him as a Non-Executive board Director.

"While the Covid-19 restrictions have made travel to Africa difficult for the rest of the board, Cedric has been our local eyes and ears, across the jurisdictions we have an interest in, maintaining Altona's presence and performing both technical and corporate roles with a high level of professionalism and success.

"We are delighted to welcome Cedric to the board and strongly believe he will make a significant impact on the Technology Metals projects we are focused on."

Further Information onCedric Simonet

Cedric Simonet, is or has been in the last five years a director of the following companies:

Current Directorships Directorships in the last 5 years Pinsapo Kenya Ltd (Kenya) Verum Inventa Ltd (UK) Swensson & Simonet Minerals (K) Ltd (Kenya) Akili Minerals Services Ltd (Kenya) Josephine's Fine Gems Ltd (Kenya) Monsoon Mines Ltd (Kenya) Red Snapper Ltd (Kenya)

Save as disclosed above, there is no additional information relating toCedric Simonetwhich falls to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

Company Information

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, rapid development and extraction of Technology Metals in East Africa.

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, rapid development and extraction of Technology Metals in East Africa.