DJ AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 23/12/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 520.0027 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6040 CODE: SMRU ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU Sequence No.: 90319 EQS News ID: 1157363 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2020 04:17 ET (09:17 GMT)