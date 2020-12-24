CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces 2-Store Expansion in California

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2020 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Network is pleased to announce two new franchise locations opening up in Southern California. Sally and Juan Ibarra join the expanding mobile repair network with the opening of CPR Escondido and CPR Vista.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Escondido, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/escondido-ca/. To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Vista, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/vista-ca/.

"It's always a pleasure welcoming in multi-store owners who are eager to deliver quality mobile repair options to their local community. We have no doubt in our minds that the Ibarras will manage these two locations well and drive in more growth throughout the Southern California region," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair.

Vista and Escondido both lie in-between Los Angeles and San Diego. Each store is within proximity to major highways and is surrounded by a mix of restaurants, entertainment, and retail shopping centers. Area residents are encouraged to take in their broken cell phones, tablets, laptops, and other gadgets needing repair. CPR Escondido and CPR Vista offer same-day appointments and free repair estimates to all their customers.

"Juan and I are so excited to start our journey with CPR Cell Phone Repair," said Sally. "Despite the pandemic, we can assure everyone that our stores are ready to meet and exceed the expectations of every customer that walks through the door."

The Ibarras reside in California with their three children. They met in 2010, shortly after Sally moved to the United States from Iraq. Juan has been in the mobile repair industry after starting up his own business several years ago. In 2013, Sally decided to open their own repair store in Escondido, followed by Vista.

Juan and Sally's repair team can treat a myriad of device-related issues, from broken buttons and cracked screens to water damage and dead batteries. To learn more about CPR Escondido and CPR Vista, get in touch with the store at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Escondido is located at:

426 West 2nd Ave.

Suite A

Escondido, CA 92025

Please contact the store at 760-738-5552 or via email: repairs@cpr-escondido.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/escondido-ca/

CPR Cell Phone Repair Vista is located at:

1908 Hacienda Dr

Vista, CA 92081

Please contact the store at 760-295-0330 or via email: repairs@cpr-vista.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/vista-ca/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

