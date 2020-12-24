BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 30 November 2020, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 26 January 2021.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639



Date: 24 December 2020