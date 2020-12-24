DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2020 / 12:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC LEI Number: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/12/2020) of GBP49.64m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/12/2020) of GBP33.33m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/12/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 159.86p 20,850 including unaudited current period ,000.0 revenue* 0 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 159.86p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 154.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.67)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 112.47p 14,500 ,000.0 0 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV 0.03% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 23/12/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 90357 EQS News ID: 1157421 End of Announcement EQS News Service

