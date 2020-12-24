DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2020 / 12:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc LEI Number: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/12/2020) of GBP167.61m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/12/2020) of GBP167.61m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/12/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 2,222.8 7,540,321 unaudited current period revenue* 6p Per Ordinary share - excluding 2,222.0 unaudited current period revenue* 8p Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,030.0 0p Discount to NAV 8.68% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2020 to 23/12/2020 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 17.31 2p 2 Hill & Smith 12.91 Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 3 Macfarlane Group Plc 9.58 Ordinary 25p 4 Scapa Group Plc 9.17 Ordinary 5p 5 Spirax-Sarco 8.80 Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 6 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 8.69 7 Electrocomponents 7.29 PLC Ordinary 10p 8 Colefax Group Plc 6.24 Ordinary 10p 9 Eleco Plc Ordinary 2.33 1p 10 Renold Plc Ordinary 2.24 5p 11 Vitec Group Plc 2.24 Ordinary 20p 12 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 2.11 13 Morgan Advanced 1.96 Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 14 Bellway Plc Ordinary 1.52 12.5p 15 Carr's Group Plc 1.43 Ordinary GBp2.5 16 Menzies (John) Plc 1.43 Ordinary 25p 17 Castings Plc 0.90 Ordinary 10p 18 National Grid Plc 0.76 Ordinary 11.395p 19 Titon Holdings Plc 0.73 Ordinary 10p 20 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.60 Ordinary 25p 21 Discretionary Unit 0.49 Fund Managers Ltd 22 Santander UK 10.375% 0.41 Non Cumulative Preferred 23 Dialight Plc 0.39 Ordinary 1.89p 24 LPA Group Plc 0.33 Ordinary 10p 25 Coral Products Plc 0.07 Ordinary 1p 26 Chamberlin Plc 0.04 Ordinary 25p 27 Dyson Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary GBP0.001 28 Costain Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary 50p ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 90358 EQS News ID: 1157424 End of Announcement EQS News Service

