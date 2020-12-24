Collapsible Sleeve Containers Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 7.2 Bn By 2030 End, Opines Future Market Insights

Key players are focusing on launch strategies and product development to extend their geographical footprints and bolster customer base.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The global collapsible sleeve containers market is slated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% amid the assessment period, 2020-2030. The growth can be primarily attributed to raw materials innovations for sustainable bulk packaging solutions. While the demand has dropped on the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the ecommerce sector and purchases of food and drugs via these channels will ensue in growth prospects.

"Collapsible sleeve container market players will gain from surge in disposable incomes of middle-class consumer populace who have adopted novel packaging solutions. These containers are further being increasingly formed from recyclable materials that will assist in decreasing the carbon footprint in the sector, thus fuelling market growth." says the FMI report.

Key Takeaways

East Asia is anticipated to record fasted growth pace of 5.7% over the forecast period due to relatively lower pricing and production costs.

48x40x30" Boxes are anticipated to gain preference amid other box types.

Block pallets types are poised to remain extensively utilized in the global market.

Food & beverages segment will account for majority of the market share over the forecast period.

Driving Factors

Changes in urban consumer packaging choices to encourage market growth.

Collapsible sleeve containers are gaining increased adoption for their reusable attributes and are perfect for rough handling and shipping conditions.

The collapsible sleeve containers are gaining traction due to due to durability, recyclability, and lower production costs.

Constraints

Ecological concerns over the usage of plastic pallet containers as an extensively utilized raw material is hindering the market expansion.

Absence of customer's awareness regarding the advantages of such packaging solutions are restricting the market adoption.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The collapsible sleeve containers market growth has been disrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic imposed lockdown restriction and supply chain disruptions. Players are likely to capitalize the demand for essential commodities incorporating pharmaceutical and food & beverage products to generate lucrative prospects in the implementation of collapsible packaging formats.

Furthermore, the growth of the ecommerce sector amid the crisis period and purchases of food and drugs through these channels will ensue in development prospects, partially mitigating losses amid the crisis.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading companies operating in the global collapsible sleeve containers market include Schoeller Allibert Services B.V., DS Smith Plc, Rehrig Pacific Company Inc., Corn-Pearl North America Inc., RPP Containers, TranPak Inc., CABKA Group, Sohner Plastics LLC, Shuert Technologies LLC, Reusable Transport Packaging Inc., Buckhorn Inc., Ribawood S.A., Prairie Plastic Holdings, Enlightening Pallet Industry Co. ltd. and Qingdao CNplast Co. Ltd. Key companies have been engaged on investments into product launch and development endeavors as well as geographic extension strategies to fortify their market positions.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the collapsible sleeve containers market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on box type (48x40x30", 48x40x34", and 48x40x45"), pallet type (block pallet, stringer pallet, and customized pallet), and end use (agriculture & allied industries, building & construction, chemical & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, engineering products, textile & handicrafts, automotive & others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

