Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2020) - Terrace Global Inc. (TSXV: TRCE) ("Terrace Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) with The Flowr Corporation (TSXV: FLWR) ("Flowr"), pursuant to which Flowr acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares ("Terrace Shares") of Terrace Global (the "Arrangement").

The Terrace Shares were halted for trading on December 21, 2020 at noon and will remain so until the Terrace Shares are delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. Terrace Global also intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer and to terminate its public reporting obligations.

About Terrace Global

Terrace Global is a multi-country operator (MCO) led by experienced cannabis entrepreneurs focused on the development and acquisition of international cannabis assets. Terrace Global's focus is on federally legal jurisdictions with existing domestic demand, low-cost inputs and approved for exportation.

